Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has decided to step down from his leadership role. This announcement comes just before CSK's much-anticipated clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), marking a significant shift in the team's dynamics.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the talented Indian opener, has been appointed as Dhoni's successor, tasked with leading CSK in the upcoming IPL season. This move marks the second time Dhoni has relinquished the captaincy of CSK since the inception of the IPL. Previously, he had handed over the reins to veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 2022 season, only to reclaim the captaincy midway through the campaign.

Under Dhoni's stewardship, CSK has enjoyed immense success, clinching a record-equalling fifth IPL title in the 2023 season. Despite a brief hiatus from the captaincy during the 2022 season, Dhoni's leadership proved instrumental in guiding CSK back to the pinnacle of success.