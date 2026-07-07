'I gave it my all': Ronaldo reflects on final World Cup after Portugal's exit

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will take time before deciding on his international future after Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16, confirming that the tournament marked his final appearance on football's biggest stage.

Portugal's hopes of progressing were dashed in stoppage time when Mikel Merino struck the winner in the 91st minute, leaving Ronaldo in tears as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's long pursuit of a World Cup title came to an end.

Speaking after the match, the 41-year-old admitted he was disappointed to bow out without lifting the trophy but ruled out making an immediate decision on whether to continue representing Portugal.

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it everything and leave with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, but I will now spend time with my family and reflect. I will not make any rash decisions," Ronaldo said.

The Portuguese captain also reflected on his international achievements, pointing to Portugal's triumphs at UEFA Euro 2016 and in the UEFA Nations League as defining moments of his career.

"Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal had not won a major title. Winning Euro 2016 means as much to me as winning a World Cup," he said.

Ronaldo also paid tribute to outgoing Portugal manager Roberto Martínez, whose departure was confirmed following the defeat.

"I loved working with him. He is a great manager and a great human being. What he has done for Portugal deserves recognition. It is always painful to leave a World Cup, but we have to move forward," he added.

The contest in Dallas was billed as a clash between generations, with 18-year-old Spanish star Lamine Yamal facing Ronaldo, the oldest outfield player to feature in a World Cup knockout match. After the final whistle, Yamal embraced the Portuguese captain in a gesture of respect following the emotional conclusion to Ronaldo's World Cup journey.

Spain secured victory after Ferran Torres set up fellow substitute Merino, who finished clinically into the bottom corner in stoppage time. Portugal had opportunities to force extra time, including a late free-kick, but failed to find an equaliser.

Ronaldo ends his World Cup career having featured in 27 matches, the second-highest total in tournament history. He scored three goals during this edition and became the first player to appear in a World Cup knockout match aged 41 or older.

He also became the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture after scoring against Croatia earlier in the tournament, a goal that was also his first in the knockout stages of the competition.

Portugal's campaign began with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo before a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, in which Ronaldo scored twice to become Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, overtaking Eusébio's tally of nine. He also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Portugal concluded the group stage with a goalless draw against Colombia before advancing to the knockout rounds, where their campaign ended against Spain.

Across six World Cup appearances, Ronaldo experienced a fourth-place finish in 2006, round-of-16 exits in 2010, 2018 and 2026, a group-stage elimination in 2014, and a quarter-final finish in 2022. Despite an illustrious international career that delivered European Championship and Nations League titles, the World Cup trophy remained the one major honour that eluded him.