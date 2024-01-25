Legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom said on Thursday, January 25 that she hasn't announced retirement, refuting reports and clarifying the statement she made at a public event on Wednesday.

Mary Kom said she highlighted that her age limit doesn't allow her to participate in the Olympics.

"Dear Friends from the media, I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it," Mary Kom said in a statement.



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“I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said “I still have a hunger to achieve in sports but the age limit in the Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport,”

“I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I announce retirement I will inform everyone. Please do correct this,” the Olympic medallist said.