Chanmari FC of Mizoram and Diamond Harbour FC of West Bengal were promoted to the I-League as the top-two finishers in the standings, even as Diamond Harbour FC clinched the I-League 2 title after defeating hosts Chanmari FC 1-0 in Aizawl, on April 19.

Despite the loss, Chanmari were assured of a top-two finish after their nearest challengers Sporting Clube de Goa dropped points in a 1-1 draw against FC Bengaluru United in another match on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Diamond Harbour FC have already secured promotion on April 11 when they were assured of a top-two finish. They sit pretty at the top with 37 points (11 wins and four draws). They will hope to finish the season unbeaten when they face Bengaluru United on April 26 in Naihati.

With Chanmari FC now joining Aizawl FC in the I-League, it will mark the first time two clubs from Mizoram will be part of the I-League.

With just one round to go, Chanmari FC have 30 points from 15 matches (nine wins, three draws and three losses) in the I-League 2 this season.

Sporting Clube de Goa have 26 points and will finish in third place.

While the champions and promotion spots have been decided, the relegation battle has been pushed to the final day after TRAU FC’s 3-2 win over Sports Academy Tirur at Manjeri, Kerala, on Saturday.

Needing a win to keep survival hopes alive, TRAU clinched their first away victory of the season after a superb first-half display. They are now in eighth place with 12 points, two less than seventh-placed NEROCA FC.

It will all come down to the Imphal derby between TRAU and NEROCA on April 26 to decide who get relegated from the I-League 2.

For NEROCA, a draw will do, while TRAU need a win to survive.

Bottom-placed side KLASA FC, who are on seven points, have already been relegated.