I-League clubs including Shillong Lajong FC demand one-partner model for all national leagues

I-League club owners including Shillong Lajong FC expressed deep concern over the delay in announcing the start date of the upcoming I-League season, urging the federation to take immediate corrective action.

The letter, addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan, serves as a formal reply to the federation’s communication dated 12 November, which sought suggestions from I-League clubs.

The owners stated that the federation’s outreach coincided with a pre-planned meeting of all I-League club owners in New Delhi, called to address the “distressing issue” of the league’s yet-to-be-declared start date. They emphasized that historically, the league would have already commenced by this time, based on decades of scheduling precedence.

After deliberations, the club owners unanimously agreed on two key resolutions:

1. Unified League Management Structure:

To ensure the long-term, holistic development of Indian football, the clubs proposed that all national-tier leagues—ISL, I-League, and I-League 2—be managed by a single common league partner. They argued that a unified structure is essential for the sustainability and growth of the sport.

2. Immediate Announcement of the I-League Season:

Given the urgency, the clubs demanded that the AIFF announce the I-League schedule within the next 10 days, with the season starting ideally by 15 December 2025, and no later than 5 January 2026.

They also stressed that matches must be broadcast by major networks such as Star Sports, Jio Hotstar, Sony Sports, and Sony LIV to ensure visibility and professional engagement of India’s 330 top-tier footballers.

The letter urged the AIFF to treat the matter with “utmost sincerity,” calling for the earliest possible meeting to finalize decisions.

The clubs reminded the federation that the current AIFF administration, led by President Kalyan Chaubey, assumed office amid high expectations for reform and progress. They underscored that “Indian Football can no longer wait,” reinforcing the need for swift and decisive action.