Assam's Riyan Parag's unexpected bowling heroics played a crucial role in India's 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I. The young all-rounder, primarily known for his batting talent, surprised fans and pundits alike with his 3-wicket haul on a spin-friendly track.

"I love bowling. I bowl as much as I can behind the scenes," Parag revealed in a video posted by BCCI on X, shedding light on his hidden talent. His enthusiasm for bowling was evident in his performance, as he claimed three wickets while conceding just five runs in 1.2 overs.

Parag's impact was immediate and decisive. Introduced in the 17th over, he quickly dismissed Kamindu Mendis. He then returned for the final over, taking two more wickets with his first two deliveries. All three of his victims were clean-bowled, showcasing his accuracy and ability to exploit the conditions.

The young cricketer attributed his success to thorough preparation and valuable guidance from the coaching staff. "I think there was a lot of communication going on in the nets about where to bowl and how to bowl," Parag explained. He specifically mentioned discussions with head coach Gautam Gambhir about tactical approaches for different stages of the game.

"It was done with Gautam sir as well. If you bowl on the 16th or 17th over, if the wicket is offering spin, where do you bowl," Parag added, highlighting the strategic planning behind his performance.