Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has attributed his meteoric rise to the sacrifices made by his family after smashing the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history during Monday's match against Gujarat Titans.

The 14-year-old prodigy reached his hundred in just 35 deliveries during Rajasthan's successful chase of a challenging 210-run target, leaving spectators stunned as he dominated the partnership with India international Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Whatever I am today, I owe it to my parents," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by IPL on social media platform X. "My mother used to wake up early because I had to go to practice, and she used to prepare food for me. She would sleep for three hours."

The young batter revealed significant family sacrifices behind his success. "My father left his work for me, and my big brother is handling it now. We were struggling. My father has backed me and said I would be able to achieve it. Whatever result is visible today, and the success I have achieved, is due to my parents."

Suryavanshi announced his arrival in spectacular fashion, beginning his innings with a massive 90-meter six over long-on against Mohammed Siraj. His assault continued against Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, widely considered one of T20 cricket's premier bowlers.

The teenager's breathtaking knock finally ended on 101 from just 38 deliveries when Prasidh Krishna delivered a pinpoint yorker, but by then Rajasthan had the match firmly under control. The Royals ultimately cruised to an 8-wicket victory, further strengthening their position in the tournament.

Cricket analysts are already hailing Suryavanshi as one of India's most exciting batting talents for the future following his record-breaking performance in just his first IPL season.