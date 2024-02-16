During the India vs England 3rd Test match, veteran cricketer Anil Kumble reflected on his own debut misfortune as he watched Ravindra Jadeja inadvertently run out debutant Sarfaraz Khan. Despite Jadeja's impressive performance earlier in the match, the focus shifted to the unexpected dismissal that left fans and experts buzzing.

The incident occurred on the opening day of the Test match in Rajkot, Gujarat, where local hero Jadeja was on the cusp of reaching a century. However, the excitement turned sour as he found himself involved in a mix-up with Sarfaraz, who was displaying an impressive debut innings. As Jadeja approached 99, Sarfaraz had already crossed the 60-run mark, showcasing his talent in his maiden Test appearance.

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble, drawing from his own debut experience, suggested that Jadeja might have succumbed to nerves as he approached the milestone. Kumble humorously remarked, "Maybe, that was one of the reasons and possibility I passed on my bad luck of my debut run-out to Sarfaraz!"

The debutant duo of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel received their Test caps during this match, with Sarfaraz making an instant impact by smashing a rapid half-century. His fearless approach and fluent stroke play belied his newcomer status, earning praise from cricketing experts. Sarfaraz's innings of 62 off just 66 balls, featuring nine boundaries and a maximum, showcased his potential at the highest level.

Reflecting on Sarfaraz's performance, Kumble lauded the young batter's composure and shot selection, especially against the spinners. Despite facing a stern test from England's Mark Wood, Sarfaraz displayed maturity beyond his years, adapting seamlessly to the demands of Test cricket.

With centuries from Jadeja and Rohit Sharma anchoring India to a formidable total of 326/5 at Stumps, the spotlight inevitably turned to the debutant's remarkable debut innings, despite the unfortunate run-out incident.