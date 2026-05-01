"I promise you'll be on the floor": SRH’s Klaasen warns fan over non-consensual filming

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen has found himself at the centre of attention after a video of him confronting a fan for filming his family without consent went viral on social media, sparking a wider debate on privacy and boundaries.

In the clip, Klaasen appears visibly irritated as he firmly asks the individual to stop recording and respect his personal space. “Listen to me very carefully. Don’t do it, OK. I said to you, no, please leave,” he is heard saying initially. However, as the fan continues to film, allegedly with the camera pointed down, Klaasen’s tone sharpens. “If I turn around and you take a photo of me and my family, I promise you we’ll be on the floor. OK, just turn around and walk away,” he adds.

Even as the fan begins to move away, the camera reportedly remains on, prompting Klaasen to reiterate his stance more forcefully. “Listen to me very carefully. Stop it. I said to you no photos. This is my family. So put your camera away,” he says, underlining his discomfort over the situation.

The incident, widely shared across platforms, has reignited conversations around non-consensual filming and the limits of fan interaction, particularly when athletes are off the field with their families. Many users have backed Klaasen’s reaction, arguing that public figures are entitled to personal space, while also questioning the growing culture of recording without permission.

Klaasen, known to be protective of his private life, had recently stepped away from international cricket to focus more on time with his family and commitments outside the game. Despite the off-field attention, his on-field performances in the IPL remain consistent.

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 414 runs in nine innings this season at an average of 59.14, striking at 157.41. While his strike rate has drawn occasional scrutiny, he continues to be a key contributor for Hyderabad and currently sits second in the Orange Cap standings behind teammate Abhishek Sharma.

SRH will next face KKR at the Uppal Stadium on May 3, with Klaasen expected to play a crucial role as the side looks to build momentum in the second half of the season.