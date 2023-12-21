Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh declared her decision to retire from wrestling during an emotional press conference held at the Press Club of India today. The announcement came following the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, where Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, secured victory as the new president, defeating former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran by a substantial margin of 40 votes to 7.

Expressing her disappointment, Sakshee Malikkh criticized the Sports Ministry for not fulfilling promises made to wrestlers regarding the exclusion of family and close aides of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of sexual harassment. Sanjay Singh, the newly elected president and former vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Federation, was identified as a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by Sakshee.

Sakshee Malikkh, accompanied by Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, revealed her frustration with the election results. Breaking down in tears, she thanked the public and the media for their support during the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the previous WFI administration.

"We slept on the roads for 40 days, and people from various parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," declared Sakshee at the Press Club of India on December 21.