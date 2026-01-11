‘I was living a lie’: Mary Kom opens up on divorce and the darkest phase of her life

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom has spoken publicly about what she described as the “darkest phase” of her life, revealing details of a painful divorce, financial distress and sustained online slander that compelled her to break her silence.

The six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist said she decided to speak out after months of social media attacks and media reports that, she claimed, misrepresented her situation and questioned her character. “The slander has gone too far. My silence was being misread,” the 43-year-old said.

Mary Kom confirmed that she and her husband Onler, whom she married more than two decades ago, have been separated since 2023. The development had come as a shock to many in their home state of Manipur. “Yes, I am separated, and it happened more than two years ago,” she said, adding that she had hoped to keep the matter private.

Recounting the circumstances that led to the separation, Mary Kom said her injury ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games proved to be a turning point. “I was bedridden for months and later needed a walker. That’s when I realised I was living a lie,” she said, alleging that the man she trusted was not who she believed him to be.

The former Rajya Sabha member, who now lives in Faridabad, alleged she suffered major financial losses, including being cheated of crores of rupees and losing possession of land purchased with her own earnings. She claimed properties were mortgaged without her knowledge after being transferred in her husband’s name, and that loans taken from locals in Churachandpur led to the land being seized through underground groups.

Onler denied the allegations and said he had not been involved in any wrongdoing.

Mary Kom expressed anguish over reports portraying her as greedy and accused of forcing her husband to contest the 2022 Manipur elections. “I did not do any of it. Things discussed privately are being fed to tabloids to paint me as the villain,” she said.

“What’s the point of all that I achieved?” she asked, adding that despite feeling broken, she could not afford to grieve. “I have four children and dependent parents. I have to keep going.”

Mary Kom said she does not wish to take police action and appealed for privacy. “Just leave me alone. Stop slandering me,” she said.

The boxer, who heads the Indian Olympic Association’s Athletes Commission, said she is now focused on rebuilding her finances through endorsements and commercial appearances. “You have to pick yourself up when you have children,” she said.

Widely regarded as India’s most successful boxer, Mary Kom’s life and career were earlier celebrated in a 2013 biopic starring Priyanka Chopra. Reflecting on her current struggles, she said, “My life feels like one long boxing bout. But I fight on. God will give me strength.”