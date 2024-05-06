In response to reports indicating a potential terror threat to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reassured stakeholders of their proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the marquee event. The tournament, scheduled to commence on June 1, will be held across venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," stated the ICC in an official statement.

Additionally, Cricket West Indies emphasized their commitment to safety, stating, "We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

Turning to the cricket action, India's campaign in the T20 World Cup will kick off with a match against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This encounter will be followed by a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. India's fixtures continue with matches against the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

The Indian squad for the tournament comprises Rohit Sharma as captain, with Hardik Pandya serving as vice-captain. The team includes notable players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and others, with reserves including Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and more.

With the ICC and Cricket West Indies prioritizing security measures and preparations for the T20 World Cup well underway, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the tournament.