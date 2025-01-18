Rohit Sharma will return as captain for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, with Shubman Gill serving as his deputy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad on January 18 for the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The squad was announced following a deliberation between chief selector Ajit Agarkar and key officials.

While Rohit will lead the team once again, Shubman Gill will be Rohit's deputy as most of the players who took part in the ODI World Cup 2023 were retained.

Jasprit Bumrah is also set to head into the Champions Trophy squad.

The new faces in the squad in that respect were Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has finally got his call-up to the Indian ODI squad. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are expected to be the designated wicket-keepers in the squad for the tournament.

India have also included Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel alongside Sundar as the spinners in the squad.

The notable exclusion from the team was Mohammed Siraj, who was replaced by Arshdeep Singh in the lineup.

The Champions Trophy will return to the international schedule after eight years and will be held in a hybrid model. India will play their matches in Dubai while the remaining games will be held in three venues in Pakistan.

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, and other group games will be held against Pakistan and New Zealand in the eight-team tournament.

India's squad for Champions Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.