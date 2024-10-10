The International Cricket Council (ICC) is weighing the possibility of relocating the 2025 Champions Trophy, originally slated to be hosted in Pakistan, due to ongoing concerns regarding India's participation. With the tournament approaching, discussions are focused on alternative hosting arrangements.

The ICC is currently exploring three potential models for the tournament. The first option is to host the entire tournament in Pakistan, adhering to the original schedule. The second option involves a hybrid model, where India's matches, along with the semi-finals and finals, would be held at a secondary venue, likely in Dubai, to mitigate security concerns about the Indian team traveling to Pakistan. The third scenario would entail a complete relocation outside of Pakistan, with Dubai, Sri Lanka, and South Africa emerging as leading contenders to host the event.

The Indian government has yet to grant clearance for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send its team to Pakistan. With prospects for a policy shift appearing dim, the ICC is leaning towards either the hybrid model or a full relocation. Regardless of the eventual decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will retain hosting rights for the tournament.

The PCB has already submitted a draft schedule for the Champions Trophy, set to kick off on February 19, 2025, with matches planned for Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. This situation echoes the recent Asia Cup 2023, which utilized a hybrid model due to India's absence from Pakistan, with Indian matches conducted in Sri Lanka.