International Cricket Council (ICC) has brought a major change for the T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Both countries will witness 20 teams in the competition for the first time which will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the first round will be followed by a super eight stage.

''The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition,'' ICC said in an official statement.

In the previous edition of 2021 and 2022, the first was followed by the Super 12 but in the next tournament, the top two teams from every four groups will advance to the Super Eight phase and further these teams will be divided into two groups of four each.

After this, the top two sides in each of the two Super Eights groups will make the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.

The ICC further revealed that 12 teams have already made it into the T20 World Cup 2024 with the hosts West Indies and the USA taking the first two spots.

Then the top eight teams from the Super 12s stage in T20 World Cup 2022- Australia, England, Pakistan, India, the Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, make it into the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

''The final eight spots for the 2024 tournament will be decided in regional play,'' the statement added.

''While South Africa claimed 2024 qualification by virtue of their top eight finish, Zimbabwe were unable to capitalize on their strong start to the campaign, finishing last in the Super 12 group to be sent back to regional qualification,'' it added.