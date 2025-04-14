The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a landmark initiative aimed at supporting displaced Afghan women cricketers by establishing a dedicated task force.

This initiative—launched in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA)—seeks to empower these athletes and ensure they continue to thrive, both on and off the field.

At the heart of the initiative is a dedicated support fund, which will offer direct financial assistance to Afghan women cricketers who have been displaced, helping them to sustain their passion for the game amid challenging circumstances.

The programme also includes a high-performance pathway—featuring access to elite coaching, international-level training facilities, and personalised mentorship. This is aimed at helping these athletes rebuild their careers and realise their full potential.

ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah shared his thoughts on the initiative:



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“At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport. This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket’s global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope.”

The ICC believes this initiative will not only preserve the sporting dreams of displaced Afghan women but also reinforce the game’s enduring power to unite people across cultures and geographies.

Additional Updates from the ICC Board

In its latest meeting, the ICC Board also approved the consolidated audited financial statements for the year ended 2024.

Following recommendations from the Chief Executives’ Committee, the Board confirmed the following appointments:

ICC Women’s Cricket Committee: Catherine Campbell (re-appointed), Avril Fahey, and Pholetsi Moseki.

ICC Men’s Cricket Committee: Sourav Ganguly (re-appointed as Chair), Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, Temba Bavuma, VVS Laxman (re-appointment), and Jonathan Trott.

