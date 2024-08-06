The International Cricket Council (ICC) is contemplating over shifting the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from October 3 till October 20, out of the country amid the ongoing crisis.

The ninth edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held across two venues in the country - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

However, the hosting rights of Bangladesh are currently in danger due to the massive civil unrest in the country just three months prior to the event.

A statement by the ICC revealed that the cricketing body is closely monitoring the situation in the country and is in contact with their security agencies.

The ICC also said that the security and well-being of all participants of the tournament is their priority.

“The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants,” said ICC in a statement.