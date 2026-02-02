ICC raises red flag over Pakistan’s decision to skip India match at T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan has announced that it will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and that its national team will travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament. What has dominated headlines, however, is Islamabad’s clear stance on not playing the scheduled match against India on February 15.

In an announcement by the Pakistan government on Sunday, February 1, it was confirmed that Pakistan will not take the field against India in their February 15 clash at the 2026 T20 World Cup. The decision, communicated through the government’s official X account, grants approval for the Pakistan team to compete in the tournament in Sri Lanka but stops short of explaining why the India fixture will be boycotted. Under ICC playing conditions, Pakistan’s refusal to play will result in the forfeiture of two points and a negative impact on their net run rate, while India’s net run rate will remain unaffected.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha broke his silence on the decision, making it clear that the choice to skip the India match was not made by the players. Speaking at a post-match press conference after the game against Australia, Agha said the squad would strictly follow directives issued by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), underscoring that the players had no role in the boycott call. “We are going to the World Cup, but that is not our decision, sir, and we cannot do anything about it. Whatever our government and our chairman instruct us to do, we will do that only,” Agha said, reaffirming the team’s commitment to competing in the rest of the tournament while abiding by official instructions.

Following Pakistan’s announcement, the International Cricket Council released a statement expressing concern over the decision. The ICC said it has taken note of the position adopted by the Pakistan government but is still awaiting formal communication from the PCB. The global body stressed that selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms as per the tournament schedule.

The ICC underlined that its events are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, warning that selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of international competitions. While acknowledging the role of governments in matters of national policy, the ICC said the decision is not in the interest of the global game or cricket fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan. The council also urged the PCB to consider the significant and long-term implications such a stance could have on cricket in the country and the wider global cricket ecosystem.

Reiterating its commitment to the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC emphasised that ensuring the integrity of the tournament is a shared responsibility of all member boards. It expressed hope that Pakistan’s cricket authorities will explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

The ICC’s intervention adds a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan fixture, one of the marquee matchups in world cricket, as uncertainty continues over how the situation will be resolved ahead of the tournament.