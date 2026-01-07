ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board request to shift T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to shift Bangladesh’s matches from India to Sri Lanka for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The report said a virtual meeting was held on January 6 between ICC officials and the BCB, during which the ICC informed the Board that it would not approve the request to move Bangladesh’s matches out of India, despite security concerns raised by the BCB. The ICC reportedly told the BCB that Bangladesh’s senior men’s team would have to travel to India to play their scheduled matches or risk forfeiting points in the tournament.

No official statement has yet been issued by either the ICC or the BCB on the outcome of the meeting. The virtual call was arranged after the BCB wrote to the ICC on January 4, seeking a reconsideration of the venues for Bangladesh’s matches, proposing Sri Lanka as an alternative.

Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They will then face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, followed by a clash against 2022 champions England, also in Kolkata. After the England match, Bangladesh are slated to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with the tournament set to begin on February 7 with the opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Colombo.

Earlier, the BCB had formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches outside India, citing “safety and security” concerns for its players. In a press release, the Board stated that the Bangladesh national team would not travel to India under the current circumstances.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India, and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said.

The issue has gained further attention following the decision by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. The move came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly directed the franchise to release the player amid recent developments.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told that the board had instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman, adding that the franchise would be allowed a replacement if requested. The inclusion of the Bangladeshi player had sparked political backlash in India, particularly against the backdrop of concerns over the targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur Rahman had been picked by the three-time IPL champions KKR for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL auction held in December last year.

The situation now places Bangladesh’s participation in matches scheduled in India for the T20 World Cup 2026 under uncertainty, as the ICC maintains its stance on the existing tournament schedule.

(Inputs from ANI)