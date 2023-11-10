The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's membership with immediate effect. The move comes as a result of the ICC's determination that Sri Lanka Cricket has significantly breached its obligations as a member, particularly failing to manage its affairs autonomously and allowing government interference in the governance, regulation, and administration of cricket within the country.

The ICC Board convened today to address the concerning developments within Sri Lanka Cricket stating the importance of maintaining the autonomy of cricket boards to ensure the integrity and independence of the sport. The decision to suspend Sri Lanka's membership underlines the severity of the breach and serves as a strong message against external influence in cricket administration.

The specific conditions of the suspension are yet to be finalized, with the ICC Board indicating that further details will be decided in due course. This suspension reflects the ICC's commitment to upholding the principles of good governance within its member boards and safeguarding the sport from external influences that could compromise its autonomy.

Sri Lanka Cricket now faces a critical period during which it must address the issues raised by the ICC to regain its membership.