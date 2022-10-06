The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team departed for Australia on October 6 morning in preparation for the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will begin on October 16.

The 2007 champions will attempt to win the trophy this time around after failing to get past the quarterfinals in 2017.

Before the World Cup, Team India was able to gain some momentum by defeating Australia and South Africa in two bilateral series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of the full Team India delegation leaving for the T20 World Cup on its social media accounts.

“Picture perfect, let’s do this #TeamIndia. @cricketworldcup here we come,” BCCI tweeted.

India may have won the T20I series against Australia and South Africa on home soil, but there are some significant problems as the team gets ready to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Due to a back issue, Jasprit Bumrah was forced to withdraw from the four-week competition on October 3. He will remain at home in India while his teammates travel to Australia for the premier event.

Bumrah was initially selected to lead India's effort to capture a second T20 World Cup title, and it is anticipated that his absence will hurt their prospects of adding to the trophy they won in 2007.

Although other seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the players already on standby for the event, the BCCI has not yet named a substitute for the right arm.

India will play a few exhibition games against Australia and New Zealand before the commencement of their World Cup campaign.

They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.