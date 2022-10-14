The International Cricket Council has teamed up with UNICEF to empower women and girls while also promoting inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

The partnership will be put into action at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia when all 16 nations will have 'Cricket 4 Good Coaching Clinics,' with up to 40 school students participating in each.

The players will introduce the children to 'Criiio 4 Good', a cricket development curriculum as the participants will also learn more about gender equity and get to meet their cricketing heroes.

The program, which will deliver an eight-week lesson plan on the fundamentals of batting, bowling, and fielding, will be available for free on the ICC and UNICEF websites. A life-skills module is attached to each lesson plan to teach participants core life skills that will promote greater gender equity.

According to the ICC, these skills include leadership, problem-solving, self-esteem, negotiation, empathy, decision-making, teamwork, and goal-setting.

The ICC will also utilize its worldwide platform to raise awareness of the significance of empowering women and girls, as well as gender equity, providing some of the world's finest players with the opportunity to participate in achieving broader social change.

During the event, all 16 competing nations will offer Cricket 4 Good Coaching Clinics at ICC Men's T20 World Cup locations, with up to 40 school students participating in each. The players will introduce the youngsters to the Criiio 4 Good curriculum, which will include entertaining cricket drills as well as lessons on gender equity