ICC teams up with Google to boost women’s cricket ahead of major world cups

The International Cricket Council has struck a landmark partnership with Google aimed at transforming the way fans engage with women’s cricket. The collaboration comes at a crucial time, with back-to-back global tournaments — the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, followed by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

The deal will see Google’s technology integrated across the women’s game to make it more accessible and engaging for fans. Products such as Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay, and Google Pixel will be used to create a seamless experience — from discovering highlights to celebrating victories.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah called the tie-up a significant step forward: “This partnership with Google is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and underlines our commitment to taking the women’s game to even greater heights. By harnessing Google’s world-class innovation, we will be able to create more engaging experiences for fans and bring the sport closer to people everywhere.”

The ICC has already been expanding its women’s cricket portfolio this year, having earlier signed Unilever as its first global women’s partner. The Google deal builds on that momentum, focusing not only on visibility but also on strengthening fan connection with players and stories around the sport.

Shekar Khosla, VP of Marketing at Google India, highlighted the broader vision: “Cricket has always been about community and shared passion. We are proud to partner with the ICC to bring fans of women’s cricket closer to the game through our technology. This alliance is not just about a single tournament; it’s about building deeper engagement, making the sport more accessible, and enabling fans to feel a stronger connection with what they care about.”