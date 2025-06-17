The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the complete schedule for the 2025 edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup. The event will begin on 30 September 2025, with host nation India facing Sri Lanka in the opening match in Bengaluru.

The tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November. Reigning champions Australia will commence their title defence against New Zealand in Indore on 1 October.

Matches will take place across five cities: Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo. One semi-final is scheduled for Bengaluru, while the other will be held in either Colombo or Guwahati.

The format will feature a single round-robin where each of the eight teams plays the others once. The top four teams will progress to the semi-finals. Teams will also play two warm-up matches starting on 24 September.

India's warm-up fixtures include a match against England, the 2022 tournament's runners-up, in Bengaluru on 24 September, followed by a game against South Africa in Guwahati.

This will be the 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup since its inception in 1973. Australia, the defending champions, secured their place following a dominant performance in the ICC Women's Championship.

Teams like England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka qualified through the Women's Championship alongside hosts India. The final two spots were decided by the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with Pakistan and Bangladesh securing their places.

The final match is set to be held on 2 November, with the venue yet to be decided between Bengaluru and Colombo. With the schedule now confirmed, anticipation builds as teams prepare for the prestigious tournament.