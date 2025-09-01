ICC announces $13.88 million for Women’s World Cup; Guwahati among host cities

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on September 1, announced a record prize money of USD 13.88 million for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The tournament will open with the hosts in action and be played across five venues — Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

The prize pool marks a 297 per cent increase from the $3.5 million offered at the last edition in New Zealand in 2022, and also surpasses the $10 million awarded in the Men’s World Cup 2023 in India.

The champions of the 13th edition, played across Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo will take home $4.48 million, up from $1.32 million three years ago, while the runners-up will earn $2.24 million. Losing semi-finalists will receive $1.12 million each. Every group-stage victory will fetch $34,314, while all participating teams are guaranteed at least $250,000.

Calling it a historic step, ICC Chairman Jay Shah told ANI: “This announcement marks a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple: women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.”

He added: “The uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and to inspire the next generation of players and fans. Women’s cricket is on a remarkable upward trajectory, and with this step we are confident the momentum will accelerate.”