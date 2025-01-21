Following an impressive series against Ireland, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has moved up to the second spot in the latest ICC women's ODI batting rankings.

She became the only Indian in the top 10 after scoring 135 in the third ODI and 41 and 73 in the first and second match of the series.

Mandhana is ranked second with 738 points. The first name is the list is South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt's (773 points), while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (733 points) ranks third.

Jemimah Rodrigues has reached 17th spot after scoring her maiden ODI hundred against Ireland, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur is in 15th spot after missing the entire three-match ODI series against Ireland.

Deepti Sharma is ranked sixth on the all-rounders' list with 344 points. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner leads the all-rounder's ranking after starring vs. England in the women's Ashes. Gardner took four wickets and scored 146 runs in the England series, going past South Africa veteran Marizanne Kapp to clinch the top spot.

Sophie Ecclestone is ranked first in the bowling rankings, while Deepti took the fourth spot with 680 points. Gardner was brilliant with both bat and ball as the Australian women's side won all three ODIs against England.