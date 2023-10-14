India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 14.

It's India's biggest victory (by wickets) against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

India extended their 100 per cent winning run against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history to eight matches. India dismissed Pakistan for 191 and chased down the target in 30.3 overs, driven by captain Rohit Sharma's 86 (63).

It is to be mentioned here that half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer helped India beat Pakistan to register their third consecutive win in the tournament.

Now with six points, India will face Bangladesh on October 19, 2023 in Pune, Maharashtra.