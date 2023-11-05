In the ICC World Cup 2023, Team India secured a resounding victory, defeating South Africa by a staggering 243 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional five-wicket haul, coupled with an outstanding century by Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, marked the remarkable triumph for the Indian cricket team.

The match witnessed an exhilarating showdown as Ravindra Jadeja's relentless bowling performance tore through the South African batting line-up. Jadeja, displaying his mastery, claimed five crucial wickets, with Mohammed Shami complementing the attack with a two-wicket haul. The relentless duo's impressive bowling restricted South Africa to a mere eight wickets in pursuit of India's challenging target of 327 runs.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli's batting brilliance shone brightly at Eden Gardens. Kohli, on his 35th birthday, etched his name in the records by scoring a world record-equalling century, remaining unbeaten at 101 runs. His exceptional innings not only anchored the Indian team but also set the stage for a formidable total of 326 for 5 on a challenging pitch in Kolkata.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma, with a blistering 40-run knock off just 24 balls, laid the groundwork for India's dominating performance against South Africa. India's formidable total and the extraordinary performance by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami on the bowling front orchestrated a comprehensive victory that resonated throughout the cricketing world.