The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will kickstart today (October 5) in India, with reigning champions England playing against New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the final on November 19.

The 13th Men's ODI World Cup will include 45 league matches and three elimination matches. The tournament will include ten teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Team India will kick off its campaign against Australia on October 8 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 14 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The matches will be played at the following venues -- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad; MCA International Stadium, Pune; MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala; Eden Gardens, Kolkata; Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The ODI World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on India's Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar will broadcast all of the matches live on its app and website.

While the day matches will start at 10:30 am, the day-night matches will begin at 2 pm. There are six day matches while the rest are day-night matches.

ICC Men's World Cup 2023: India's schedule

Oct 8: India vs Australia in Chennai

Oct 11: India vs Afghanistan in Delhi

Oct 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Oct 19: India vs Bangladesh in Pune

Oct 22: India vs New Zealand in Dharamsala

Oct 29: India vs England in Lucknow

Nov 2: India vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai

Nov 5: India vs South Africa in Kolkata

Nov 12: India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru

All the matches to be played by India will begin at 2 pm IST.