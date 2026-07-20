"If there's no noise, there's no fun": Rohit dismisses ODI retirement speculation after record Lord's ton

India opener Rohit Sharma has dismissed speculation over his ODI future, saying outside noise has never influenced his approach to the game and that his focus remains firmly on contributing to the team's success.

Speaking after India's 2-1 ODI series defeat to England, Rohit said rumours surrounding his career are nothing new and do not affect the way he approaches the game.

"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told to do since I made my debut," Rohit said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"The noise since I made my debut was there. And till the time I'm going to stay here, it's always going to be there. So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field, try to contribute to the success of the team."

The 39 year old added that he has learned to ignore the constant chatter surrounding his career.

"If there's no noise, there's no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. So that's how I look at it," he said.

Rohit's remarks came a day after he produced a historic 138 off 110 balls at Lord's, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic venue. The knock was his 34th ODI hundred and the highest individual ODI score by an Indian against England in England, eclipsing his unbeaten 137 at Trent Bridge in 2018.

Despite the personal milestone, Rohit admitted he was disappointed as India fell 27 runs short while chasing 388, handing England a 2-1 series victory.

"A little disappointed with the result because I thought we were playing really good cricket. We tried everything we could with the bat, but again, we fell 20 to 25 runs short," he said.

Rohit also backed India's relatively inexperienced bowling attack, saying the young bowlers need time to adapt to ODI cricket.

Reflecting on his partnership with Virat Kohli during the chase, Rohit said batting with his long time teammate remains special because of the understanding they have built over the years.

"We've had a lot of partnerships. It's always fun batting together. We understand each other so much. It's always nice in the middle, bouncing off ideas and trying to see what we can do," he said.

Looking ahead, Rohit said the team must focus on collective improvement rather than individual performances.

"We have to move on from this and see how we can get better as a group. It's about the collective effort from the group that is needed, and that's what the team should be focusing on," he added.