‘If we do not qualify, it’s our fault’: Riyan Parag after Royals’ third straight defeat

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag did not hold back after his side’s five-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, admitting that the team had fallen short in all departments during a crucial phase of the tournament.

The defeat marked Rajasthan Royals’ third consecutive loss and pushed them into a must-win situation in their final two league matches to stay alive in the playoff race. RR are currently placed sixth on the points table with six wins and six defeats.

Despite posting 193/8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rajasthan failed to defend the total after Delhi Capitals chased down the target with four balls remaining.

RR appeared set for a much bigger score after reaching 160/2 in 14 overs. However, a late collapse saw them lose momentum, with Mitchell Starc leading Delhi’s bowling attack with four wickets. Lungi Ngidi and Madhav also chipped in with two wickets each.

Speaking after the match, Parag said the Royals failed to capitalise on a strong batting platform and believed the side should have crossed the 220-run mark.

“Pretty much everything, actually,” Parag said while reflecting on where the game slipped away. “We were in a pretty good space after 14 overs. After I got out, we didn't capitalise on that. It had to be 220-230, something like that.”

The RR skipper also criticised the team’s bowling and fielding performance, calling it “very poor” and saying the side’s overall execution was “not up to the mark”.

“As far as the bowling is concerned, I think we just weren't there. We weren't up to the mark. Didn't really work out,” he said.

“Very poor. You've got to be better than what we've done today. Extremely disappointed.”

Parag added that the Rajasthan Royals were capable of much better performances and warned that continued displays like this would leave them undeserving of a playoff spot.

“I feel we are a way better team than what we've played or shown in the last 4-5 games,” he said.

“If we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top four. If we do not qualify, it's our fault. No one else's.”

Delhi’s chase was anchored by Abishek Porel, who struck 51 off 31 balls, and KL Rahul, who made 56 off 42 deliveries. The pair added 105 runs for the opening wicket and powered DC to 72 without loss during the powerplay.

Although Rajasthan managed to trigger a brief middle-order collapse, Axar Patel finished the chase with a quickfire 34 off 18 balls.

Earlier, RR’s innings was built around half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel and Parag, while teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his impressive run with a 21-ball 46.