Hockey India announced the much-anticipated National Women's Hockey League 2024 - 2025 on Tuesday. This groundbreaking initiative signals a significant milestone in the nation's sporting landscape, heralding a new era of recognition and opportunity for women athletes.

The inaugural phase of the National Women's Hockey League is scheduled to kick off in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from April 30 to May 9. Set to take place at the esteemed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, the league promises a riveting showcase of talent and skill, reminiscent of the recent FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy held at the same venue.

Structured into two phases, the league aims to provide a platform for emerging athletes while elevating the stature of women's hockey in the country. Eight top state teams, distinguished by their outstanding performance at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships, have earned their place in this historic season. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha are set to vie for supremacy in this inaugural edition.

Notably, the National Women's Hockey League embraces youth participation, with players under the age of 21 eligible to compete. This inclusion underscores Hockey India's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering development at the grassroots level, paving the way for future champions.

Beyond its role in raising the standard of women's hockey, the league is poised to inspire the next generation of athletes across the nation. By providing a platform for women to excel in hockey, Hockey India reaffirms its dedication to promoting gender equality in sports.

Moreover, the National Women's Hockey League serves as a crucial scouting platform for the national team, offering selectors the opportunity to identify and nurture talent for future international competitions.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the league, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey remarked, "The National Women's Hockey League marks a watershed moment for Indian hockey, particularly for our women athletes. This league is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women's sports and will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of women's hockey in the country."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the league's pivotal role in catalyzing the growth and development of women's hockey in India.