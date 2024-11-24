Virat Kohli hit a brilliant century, marking a return to form on Day 3 of the opening Test against Australia on November 24, at Optus Stadium.

Kohli's smashing score followed Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 161, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs to chase. Jaiswal, at 22, has now become the second-youngest Indian batter after Tendulkar to score a century at Perth.

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah also gained two quick wickets to leave the hosts reeling at 12 for 3 at the end of play on the third day.

Kohli struck eight fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, sharing an 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and an unbroken 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38*) to bat Australia out of the match.

Jaiswal, who scored his fourth Test century in the morning, hit 15 boundaries and three sixes in his 297-ball innings before being dismissed by Mitchell Marsh, caught by Steven Smith. Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rishabh Pant (1), and Dhruv Jurel (1) were the other Indian batters to fall in the post-lunch session.

Having scored just 150 in their first innings, India had earlier bowled Australia out for 104 in their first innings.

In their second innings, Jaiswal and KL Rahul (77) shared a record-breaking 201-run opening stand, the highest by an Indian pair on Australian soil, putting India in a commanding position.

Jaiswal’s 161 was a career-defining moment, and his contribution was reminiscent of a milestone set 32 years ago by a young Sachin Tendulkar, who made his own global mark at the WACA ground. Jaiswal, at 22, has now become the second-youngest Indian batter after Tendulkar to score a century at Perth.