Miffed over getting a poor rating from ICC, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), on March 7 issued a clarification and claimed that it had no role in preparing the pitch.

The match between India and Australia in Indore ended three days ago and the visitors bounced back to defeat India by 9 wickets at Holkar Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that the batters from both teams struggled on the pitch as it effects were seen from the first ball itself.

Following this, the third Test was shifted to Indore from Dharamsala just a few days before the match as the Himachal Pradesh stadium wasn't ready to host an international game.

Reacting over this, the MPCA president clarified that they had nothing to do with the pitch as curators from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had prepared the 22-yard strip.

“The pitch was prepared under the supervision of the two curators who had come eight to ten days before the match. The MPCA had no role in making the pitch,'' the president claimed.

The pitches in the first two Tests were also in the news even before the matches were played on them but they received an ‘average’ rating from the ICC.

Even before the games were played on them, the first two Tests' pitches were in the headlines, but ICC only gave them an "average" rating.

In Indore, neither side was able to score 200 runs in any one inning. India scored 109 and 163 runs in both of their innings, while Australia scored 197 and 78/1 to win the match.