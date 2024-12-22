India captain Rohit Sharma suffered an injury to his left knee during practice on December 22, just days before the Boxing Day Test.

The injury occurred while Rohit was working with a throwdown specialist, when a delivery slipped through his pads and struck him directly on the knee.

The injury comes just four days ahead of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.

India are level 1-1 with Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will push for a win in the final two Test matches of the series, in the hope of a three-peat vs Australia.

India have won the last two tours Down Under, first under the leadership of Virat Kohli and then under Ajinkya Rahane.

If Rohit gets injured for the last two Tests of the series, hopes for the three-peat might be under threat. On Sunday, Sharma was spotted applying an ice pack on his knee after his injury and had hobbled out of the nets in Melbourne.

Earlier on Saturday, India opener KL Rahul got hit on his hand while batting at the nets and was promptly attended to by the team's physio ahead of the fourth Test against Australia. Rahul was hit on his right hand and was seen in some discomfort at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The BCCI did not provide clarity on either of the injuries.