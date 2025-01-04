Uncertainty surfaced over India's fate in the the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia after skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was seen leaving the field with the support staff on January 4, as per reports.

Bumrah left for precautionary scans as he felt some discomfort after bowling one over in the post-lunch session of the second day.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in his absence.

Speculation is that Bumrah may have gone for scans. An unjury to Bumrah would be a body blow for India especially with a critical second innings coming up at the SCG. In the absence of Bumrah, India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli is the stand-in skipper of the side.

Earlier in the first session, Bumrah surpassed legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi to snap most wickets in an overseas Test series for India.

The Indian spearhead dismissed right-hand batter Marnus Lauschagne in the in the fourth over for just two runs. With this wicket, he completed the 32nd wicket of the ongoing series.

Bishan Singh Bedi ended India's 1977/78 tour of Australia with 31 scalps at an average of 23.87. The other bowlers to achieve the same landmark for India are are BS Chandrasekhar, EAS Prassana (25 wickets in), and Kapil Dev (25 wickets 1991/92 series).

Later during the day, India skipper Jasprit Bumrah returned to the dressing room after undergoing precautionary scans for an unspecified niggle.

Bumrah was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes in total, but his return might have eased worries in the Indian camp ahead of Australia’s second innings.