Dinesh Karthik, who is quite active on social media, had a question-and-answer session with cricket enthusiasts on February 7.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, who will be a commentator for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, believes Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith will be vital performers.

Lyon and Smith are two of Australia's match-winners, and it has been shown in the past that whenever these two players perform well, India struggles. And, with the series scheduled to feature spinning tunes, both of these players may profit from it.

Steve Smith, now recognised as one of the top spinners, and when it comes to Lyon, would try to make the most of the spinning Indian pitches, but if he doesn't receive the same bounce as he does in Australia, he may have a tough summer.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a four-match series, will begin on February 9, 2023. The opening match will take place at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. Following that, the second match will be held in Delhi from February 17 to 21.

It needs mention here that the third match will be held at Dharamshala from March 1 to 5. The series will conclude in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has recently hosted all of the series' final matches. The fourth Test will be held from March 9 to March 13.