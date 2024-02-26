Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name alongside former captain Virat Kohli in the annals of cricket history, leveling Kohli's monumental record during the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal's spectacular performance with the bat has been a highlight of the series, and in the fourth Test held in Ranchi, he showcased his mettle once again. While he fell short of a half-century in the second innings, his contribution of 37 runs proved significant as it enabled him to match Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a bilateral Test series against England.

Having amassed a staggering 618 runs in the series so far, including four half-century-plus scores and two double hundreds, Jaiswal's consistency has been nothing short of exceptional. His innings on Monday, though not as lengthy as some of his previous ones, played a pivotal role in cementing his place in the record books.

Kohli's record of 655 runs in the 2016/17 series against England had long been regarded as a benchmark for Indian batters facing the English attack. However, Jaiswal's stellar performance has now seen him reach the same milestone, a testament to his talent and determination on the field.

With the potential to surpass Kohli's record and even join the ranks of legendary Indian batsmen such as Dilip Sardesai, Sunil Gavaskar, and V. Manjrekar for the most fifty-plus scores in a series against England, Jaiswal's journey in the series is one that cricket enthusiasts eagerly follow.

Despite his dismissal by England captain Joe Root in the opening hour of Day 4, Jaiswal's impact on the series remains undeniable. His ability to match Kohli's record speaks volumes about his potential as a future star in Indian cricket, and fans eagerly anticipate his future performances on the international stage.