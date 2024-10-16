Incessant rainfall led to suspension of play on the first day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand, on October 16.

The play was called off at 2:34 pm after heavy rain persisted, lashing Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The match officials came out to inspect the pitch around 2 PM after outfield and first layer of covers were removed around 1:50 pm.

There were large damp areas on either side of the pitch as hessians were brought out in a last-ditch attempt to get some game time. However, it was a futile effort as extensive damage was already done by rains of varying intensity from early morning.

Early this morning, as the pitch at the Stadium remained under covers, the toss for the first Test was also delayed.

Both teams were also yet to arrive on the ground as rain continued to hammer the field.

Showers throughout the day were predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on October 17.

India have entered the series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.