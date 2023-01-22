India lost to New Zealand 4-5 in penalty shootout on January 22, in a match that could have sealed a place for the team in the quarter finals of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, which is underway in Odisha.

The defeat in Bhubaneswar has dashed India's hopes to lift the world cup title, as the team has crashed out of the tournament.

Before the game went into the penalties, India and New Zealand remained equal at 3-3.

India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th).