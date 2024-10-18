Virat Kohli, on the third day of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand became the slowest Indian batter to hit the 9000-run achievement in Test format.

Kohli clinched the feat at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on October 18.

He scored his 31st Test half-century during India’s second innings, completing 53 runs in 42nd over. He became only the 4th Indian batter to surpass 9000 Test runs, joining the group including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, it took Kohli 197 innings to reach the 9000-mark, making him the slowest among the four to do so. Today's half-century also marked Kohli’s first 50-plus score in Tests this year.

Kohli walked in at No. 3 on the third match after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal and saw a slow start, however, it took him 14 deliveries to get off the mark.

Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan brought India’s innings to a good score. Kohli displayed his trademark elegance with crisp drives and shots down the ground.

Rahul Dravid reached the milestone in 2006 with 176 innings, followed by Sachin Tendulkar with 179 innings in 2004, Sunil Gavaskar with 192 innings in 1985, and Virat Kohli with 196 innings in 2024.