India will take on South Africa in the opening T20I of their four-match series on November 8, at Kingsmead in Durban.

However, chances are that rain could play spoilsport leading to multiple interruptions. According to weather.com, there are 40 per cent chances of rain from 4 pm onwards just ahead of the beginning of the game.

The upcoming series marks a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, which was held earlier this year, where India triumphed over South Africa by seven runs to claim their second T20 World Cup title.

Meanwhile, after senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired, India have started their new era of T20I cricket. Suryakumar Yadav has been allotted the captaincy duties. He began with a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka and a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh. Suryakumar earlier led India to a 4-1 series win over Australia at home in November-December 2023 and a 1-1 tie vs South Africa in December.

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh , Jitesh Sharma

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Patrick Kruger