A new-look India, led by Shubman Gill, put up a sloppy batting display to lose to an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

Fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph, India chose to field a young side, handing three debut caps.

But the young Indian batters failed to shine and returned with eight-single digit scores to be bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 116.

India's debutants Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel failed to impress with the bat during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare.



Also Read: Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons calls Riyan Parag 'dangerous' ahead of 1st T20I

Jurel went for six, while Parag scored two runs and Abhishek left for a four-ball duck.

It was a debut that Abhishek Sharma would rather forget. Abhishek faced Brian Bennett in the opening over, full of anticipation.

Riyan Parag also had a tough time on his debut. Facing Tendai Chatara, Parag attempted to break the shackles with an aggressive shot.

Parag was duped by Chatara's delivery, which was a length ball on an off-stump that had its pace skillfully decreased.

In an attempt to clear mid-on, Parag lost control of the shot as it struck high on the blade. The ball then bounced towards mid-off, where replacement fielder Brandon Mavuta completed the catch with ease.