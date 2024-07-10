The Indian squad will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the T20 World Cup five-match series, on July 10.

While India levelled the 5-match series on the second match held on July 7 with a 100-run victory against Zimbabwe, Shivam Dube has joined Team India ahead of the third match today.

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also been brought in. They were part of the Indian T20 World Cup-winning team, but did not play a single game in the tournament.

The Indian team have been trying to provide game-time to as many players as possible. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal who did not play a single game at the T20 World Cup 2024 will probably eye some overs under their belt. Shivam Dube might be rested for the third game.

It is possible that Dhruv Jurel will have to be dropped, along with batter Sai Sudharsan.

Changes are expected in the Zimbabwe team as well given they were hammered in the last game.

The arrival of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube marks an important entry as the trio aim to strengthen the Indian squad for the third T20I.

In the second game, the left-handed opener Abhishek had made a significant impact with a 46-ball century. Jaiswal struck an impressive strike rate of over 161 in 17 T20I matches, including a century and four half-centuries. He is most likely to partner with Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

After a surprising loss in the first T20I, India bounced back impressively to secure a dominant 100-run victory in the second match, bringing the series at 1-1.