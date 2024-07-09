Ahead of the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare, on July 10, the T20 World Cup-winning trio of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube joined the Indian team.

Samson and Jaiswal did not land an opportunity to play, while Shivam Dube featured in all matches of the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to the microblogging site X and shared a video of the trio’s arrival to Zimbabwe. The video showcases the enthusiasm and dedication of Samson, Jaiswal, and Dube as they begin training for the ongoing series.

The arrival of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube marks an important entry as the trio aim to strengthen the Indian squad for the third T20I.

In the second game, the left-handed opener Abhishek had made a significant impact with a 46-ball century. Jaiswal struck an impressive strike rate of over 161 in 17 T20I matches, including a century and four half-centuries. He is most likely to partner with Shubman Gill at the top of the order.

After a surprising loss in the first T20I, India bounced back impressively to secure a dominant 100-run victory in the second match, bringing the series at 1-1.

The young Indian squad has by far shown remarkable skill, silencing critics who questioned their performance after a defeat in the first game. All eyes, however, will now be set on the potential impact of Samson, Jaiswal, and Dube. Their skills could lead India to a series victory, reaffirming their dominance in the T20 format.