After facing defeat in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, the Shubman Gill-led Indian squad emerged victorious in the next two matches. India will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the series on July 13, at the Harare Sports Club.

Winning the fourth game will ensure India's standout win in the series, especially for Shubman Gill who will be hunting his first series win.

The Indian batting line-up has performed brilliantly in the last two matches, but the bowling attack has sprayed runs in different phases of the game.

As the captain of the squad, Gill will have hopes set on his team delivering a knockout punch against Sikandar Raza's team. It may be mentioned that India have not played the same team in their 3 T20Is so far, as changes can be expected.

Mukesh Kumar will likely come into the playing XI, either in place of Khaleel Ahmed or Avesh Khan.

Meanwhile, speculations are that India might drop Shubman Gill to No. 3. Having Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the batting order is a win-win situation for India. The duo are capable of taking the game away from the opposition team, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill waiting behind their backs.