After sealing their victory in the five-match T20I series opposite Zimbabwe, Team India will play the final T20I game on July 14, at the Harare Sports Club.

The young Shubman Gill-led squad have already won the series by leading the game 3-1 in the series.

In the final game, India will look to hand over chances to the players who have not had a lot of batting time so far.

In the fourth T20I of the series, India outplayed Zimbabwe and dominated the hosts with both bat and ball. Shubman's squad will try to repeat the same.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to bat higher up the order. It will be a wasted opportunity if Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal come out to open the innings once again.

In the Zimbabwe tour, Shubman Gill has hit back-to-back fifties, playing the anchor's role. Jaiswal has just hit a terrific 93 which led India's charge in the 4th game.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have not had a lot of opportunities to bat and one can ideally expect that to happen in the final T20I game.

None from India have suffered any injuries in their camp at the moment.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be ruing not putting up a big total in what looked like a belter of a batting track in Harare. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has criticized his batters again and again and hopes that they will come out with a fearless approach in the final T20I.