In the second T20 International of the five-match series, India’s skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday. This match marks a significant change in the Indian lineup as Sai Sudharsan makes his T20I debut, replacing pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

India, looking to bounce back after a 13-run defeat in the series opener on Saturday, will be eager to level the series. The Indian squad for this match includes Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe, sticking to their winning formula from the last match, have retained the same eleven. Their lineup features Sikandar Raza (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, and Tendai Chatara.

As the Indian team steps onto the field with a fresh perspective and a new addition in Sudharsan, the contest promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Indian squad will aim to deliver a stronger performance with both bat and ball to avoid falling further behind in the series.

