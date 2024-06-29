The much-anticipated final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place today at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, with India and South Africa facing off at 8:00 PM IST.

Match Details

The match, which will be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports, sees both teams coming into the final with impressive form. South Africa and India have each won their last five matches, making this contest even more compelling.

Teams and Key Players

India's lineup includes star players like Rohit Sharma, who has scored 248 runs in seven matches, and Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 15 wickets. South Africa's Quinton de Kock, with 204 runs in eight matches, and Anrich Nortje, with 13 wickets, are players to watch.

Head-to-Head and Form

In their last ten encounters, India has a slight edge with five wins to South Africa's four. Both teams have shown remarkable consistency, each securing victory in their recent matches, adding to the excitement of today's final.

Players to Watch in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final



Top Batters:



• Rohit Sharma (IND):

The Indian captain has been in exceptional form, scoring 248 runs in 7 matches. His experience and ability to play under pressure make him a crucial player for India in the final.



• Quinton de Kock (SA):

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman has amassed 204 runs in 8 matches. Known for his aggressive batting style, De Kock's performance at the top of the order will be vital for South Africa's success.



• Suryakumar Yadav (IND):

Another key player for India, Yadav has scored 196 runs in 7 matches. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and play innovative shots makes him a significant threat to the opposition.



Top Bowlers:



• Arshdeep Singh (IND):

Singh has been a standout performer for India, taking 15 wickets in 7 matches. His skill in swinging the ball and delivering in the death overs will be crucial in the final.



• Anrich Nortje (SA):

With 13 wickets in 8 matches, Nortje has been a key bowler for South Africa. His pace and accuracy can trouble even the best of batsmen, making him a player to watch in the final.



• Jasprit Bumrah (IND):

The Indian pace spearhead has also taken 13 wickets in 7 matches. Known for his deadly yorkers and calm demeanor in high-pressure situations, Bumrah's role will be pivotal in India's bowling attack.

Also Read: Team India aims to break 11-year ICC trophy drought in T20 World Cup final against South Africa