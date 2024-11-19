Indian opener and top-order batter Shafali Verma was dropped from India's 16-member squad ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The decision comes amid a series of poor peformances being delivered by Verma over the past yeat, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not provide an official reason.

The 20-year-old right-handed batter's recent ODI form was disappointing, more as she scored just 108 runs in six matches this year with 33 being the highest.

She was dropped in December last year from the team midway during the home ODI series against Australia on the basis of her poor run, before making a comeback against South Africa in June this year in Bengaluru.

Young offspinner Shreyanka Patil, rated for her all-round abilities is missing from the squad. D. Hemalatha, Uma Chetry, and Sayali Satgare are other notable omissions from the squad that clinched victory against New Zealand last month.

Harleen Deol, who last featured for India in December 2023 has made a comback. She was sidelined with a knee injury sustained while playing for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh also rejoins the side after missing the New Zealand series to complete her Grade 12 exams. However, legspinner Asha Sobhana and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar remain absent as they recover from injuries sustained during the T20 World Cup.

BCCI selectors have handed Minnu Mani her maiden ODI call-up after she impressed during her captaincy stint with India A against Australia A earlier this year. Fast bowler Titas Sadhu, after gaining international exposure in T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year, has also gained the opportunity.

INDIA SQUAD:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor